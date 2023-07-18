MONOLORD Announce It’s All The Same EP

Monolord return with It's All The Same, the new EP featuring two devastating epics.

Physical LP preorders are out September 8 and the two song EP is available digitally. Physical preorders are available at relapse.com and stream at orcd.co.

“Did we hear somebody asking for new Monolord?" Monolord comments, "Sometimes a single is just what you need. We've had these two songs in the making for a while and now we finally found their shape and form."

It's All The Same sees the Swedish power trio burn through the explosive, melancholic opener "Glaive (It's All The Same)" and the fuzzed out, heavier-than-ever "The Only Road".

Monolord is:

Esben Willems - Drums

Thomas Jäger - Guitar Vocals

Mika Häkki - Bass