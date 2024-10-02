MONSTER VOODOO MACHINE Frontman ADAM SEWELL Celebrates 30th Anniversary Of Suffersystem Debut Album

Monster Voodoo Machine vocalist Adam Sewell - who now fronts Def Con Sound System - has shared the following message:

"Daaamn this feels strange and unreal to type… the debut Monster Voodoo Machine album Suffersystem was released 30 years ago this month!

Recorded in the spring of 1994 in Chicago at the legendary Chicago Trax Studios with Producers Critter and Howie Beno (Ministry, Nine Inch Nails, Rev. Co.), and released in October 1994 on RCA Records, the album featured guest appearances from Wesley Willis, Roddy Bottum (Faith No More), Leslie Rankine (Silverfish / Ruby / Pigface), remixes by KMFDM, Martin Atkins and Ogre, Soul Assassins, Biohazard and DJ Lethal, and cover art by Pushead (Metallica, Misfits) - the album would go on to win the 1994 Hard Rock Album Album Of The Year Juno Award for the band.

All this month we will be sharing some memories and multimedia to help celebrate this (rather insane) milestone.



We want to thank all of you who have kept the memory of this album alive after all these many, many years. As a band, the Suffersystem album cycle changed our lives, and we are all forever thankful that the album has connected with so many people all around the world, and that it has ultimately now found a place in history as an underground document of the experimental genre-bending and musically warping times of the early 1990s.

Time to get out your baggy jeans, your chain wallets and your windbreakers, kids!"