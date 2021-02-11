Montreal's SUICIDE FOR A KING Release New Single, Video for "The Worst In Us"

Introducing Canadian metal band Suicide For A King. The group has premiered their new single and video for "The Worst In Us".

"Emotions play a significant role in the human experience itself and can have a profound impact on ones life both very positively and extremely negatively. Your life can be altered and a new path set because of a moment of indecision or the wrong decision," says the band.

Shortly after the pandemic hit in March of 2020, Suicide For A King hit the studio to begin writing new material. In November of 2020 the band released "Misconception" along with an accompanying music video. The pandemic of 2020 stopped the band from being on the road, but Suicide For A King hit the studio and pounded out material expected to appear on their upcoming release scheduled for 2021.