Montreal’s THE OCCULT Announce Debut Self-Titled Album And First Single “In This Night”

Infusing 80's American punk with 90's rock n' roll and alt-metal, Montreal, Canada's The Occult is gearing up to release their debut self-titled album this year and with the first single “In This Night”, they invite you to get lost in the music. The single and its accompanying video is gritty, energetic, and catchy, with it being presented in stark monochromatic tones. Vocalist/songwriter Eric Savanis comments on the track:

“Gianni and I did this video together. At the time, I had no band members and figured, maybe I’d find some if I released a video. I didn’t but the video came out pretty cool. It’s probably a little less on the nose than the previous song ‘Watch You Die’ but these themes are similar. The modulations in the verses were certainly accidental but still stand out as something that’s just really cool musically.”

Amidst the dark lyrical content such as murder, politics, and disdain for religion, The Occult is ultimately a celebratory band. They like to ensure that people leave the show with a smile. Hoping that people will forget their problems and become fully immersed in the music, they look to provide a transcendental experience. Well-rehearsed, they don’t get on stage and wing it, they are dedicated, passionate, and meticulous about their music.

For the most part, each of the band’s songs starts with the vocals, a chorus melody that needs music to be written around it. Once that core of the song is done the rest starts taking shape. The single “In This Night” was written back in 2011, and unexpectedly, was the advent of the band. The sole songwriter, Savanis was surprised with how simple it was to write - natural and innate. Constantly writing, he finished the other twelve tracks in a few months.

According to the band, this debut is the first step in what they hope is a long journey. They have a lot to say and think people will really dig the tunes. With a conglomeration of influences, especially stuff from the Seattle region in the early 90s, The Occult presents something that is both familiar and fresh. They are recommended for fans of Type O Negative, Life of Agony, Danzig, and Misfits.

The self-titled album will be available on August 19, 2022.

Tracklisting:

“Watch You Die”

“In This Night”

“Deth Doll”

“Strangling Republicans”

“It’s Amateur Hour”

“20 Years”

“Dots”

“Gotta Love Those Humans”

“Dine With Me”

“Team Satan”

“Planet Pisces”

“Nicole”

“Occupy Unite”

