Monument In Honour Of Late THIN LIZZY Legend PHIL LYNOTT To Be Unveiled On What Would Have Been His 72nd Birthday

A monument erected in honour of Thin Lizzy frontman Phil Lynott will be unveiled in his hometown this month on what would have been his 72nd birthday, reports Irish Post.

The sculpture is located in West Bromwich Town Centre, where the musician was born and spent some time before moving to Dublin as a youngster. Its unveiling takes place on Friday, August 20, which would have been his 72nd birthday.

“All planning permissions and licence agreements are now in place to allow us to go ahead and finally unveil the monument to Phil Lynott after nearly two years delay because of the pandemic,” Sean Meaney, who has led the fundraising campaign behind the monument, told The Irish Post. “But now it’s all systems go,” he added.

