Moonic Productions Mastermind OTU Releases New Original Song "I Won't Break, I Break You" (Video)

Finnish musician / producer Otu, who works under the banner Moonic Productions and has gained a following on YouTube and Patreon through his "What If..." mashups, has released an original song, "I Won't Break, I Break You". Check out the video below, pick up the song via Patreon here.

Check out some of Otu's mashups below.

If Rammstein wrote "I'm Too Sexy" by Right Said Fred

If Black Sabbath wrote "Jolene" by Dolly Parton

If Slayer wrote "Warriors Of The World" by Manowar