MOONLIGHT HAZE Release “8 Bit” Version Of Track “The Rabbit Of The Moon”

Moonlight Haze have released an “8 bit” video clip for the song “The Rabbit Of The Moon”, taken from their latest record Lunaris (2020).

Guitarist Marco Falanga comments: “Heavy metal and videogames have always been an important part of our lives. Lately the circumstances have forced all of us to spend way much more time at home than usual, so we have been thinking about the good old times and how video games used to be real masterpieces, even though they were designed using only 8 bits. Long story short, we decided to revisit ‘The Rabbit Of The Moon’ and tried to elevate its power with the magnificence that only the ‘8 bit’ world can bring along, bearing the vivid memories of the past times in our minds. This is how ‘The Ra8bit Of The Moon’ was born. So today, more than ever, with tears falling down our faces we want to tell you that... 'All your base are belong to us!'”