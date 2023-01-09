MOONLUST Unleash New Single "Six Years"

Thrilling hard rock with a psychedelic flair is the new offering from Moonlust. The rock & roll outfit deliver a distortion-fueled, high-speed experience in the new single "Six Years".

Thundering percussion, heavy fuzz and powerful vocals bring a party atmosphere with a punk edge. Inspired by Heart and Fleetwood Mac, Moonlust also draw influence from the likes of Black Sabbath, Coven, and The Devil's Blood. With a vintage vibe and charismatic sound, Moonlust are a force to be reckoned with.

The band comments: "Easy on the trim, y’all. It’s finally time to ravage your earholes. We hope you love our first single as much as we love all of you.“

For further details, visit Moonlust on Facebook.