MOONSHINE BANDITS And BUCKCHERRY Team Up In "Wild" Music Video

Moonshine Bandits mashed up their genre-defying backwoods country soul and hip-hop fusion with Josh Todd and Stevie D. from Buckcherry in their brand new single and music video for "Wild".

"We wanted a rock vibe for 'Wild' and Buckcherry was the perfect match for that song," said Dusty ‘Big Tex’ Dahlgren. "Our fanbase and Buckcherry’s fanbase crossover so I can see a future tour with us together."

"Working with Josh was a great experience. His energy during the video shoot was 'Wild'," added Brett “Bird” Brooks. "It was nice to be able to connect with him on a personal level about similar experiences that we have shared from the stage and being in the business itself. He shared a story about playing for the USO over in Doha, Qatar that was absolutely incredible. He's a very humble guy and all-around cool. Looking forward to having our paths align again in the future."

Moonshine Bandits have paved the way for the budding country/rap genre amassing a dedicated legion of fans who call themselves the “Shiner Nation” with their grassroots touring and rebellious, outlaw values.

Pour Decisions, out July 14th, 2023, features 15-tracks that continue to show Moonshine Bandits paving their own lane. The album takes its inspiration from the struggles and successes of America’s extraordinary era when dreams were being made while hunting for that elusive precious gem. Just like the rumrunners, bootleggers, smugglers, and outlaws of old, the Moonshine Bandits provide a supply of goods for the demand, defying the mandates and trends of mainstream pop-culture. Playing off its title, the duo have also partnered with California Cowboy Whiskey to release Bucked Up Whiskey.

Pre-order Pour Decisions now at this location.

Buckcherry recently released their tenth studio album entitled Vol. 10. The 11-song album features ten new Buckcherry originals and, as a bonus track, a cover of the Bryan Adams classic “Summer Of ’69”. Order your copy via Roundhill or Earache.

Catch Moonshine Bandits on the road in the following cities:

July

5 - Decatur, IL - Lincoln Square Theatre

6 - Cedar Rapids, IA - North Point

8 - Elkhart, IN - The Lerner Theater

9 - Sebewaing, MI - Kretzschy's BBQ

11 - Springfield, MO - Southbound Bar & Grill

12 - Topeka, KS - Country Stampede Festival

14 - Greeley, CO - Moxi Theater

15 - Sedalia, CO - Wide Open Saloon

16 - Grand Junction, CO - Mesa Theatre

19 - Petaluma, CA - Mystic Theatre

20 - Stateline, NV - Blu Nightclub at Bally's Lake Tahoe

21 - Concord, CA - Vinnie's

22 - Murphys, CA - Ironstone Amphitheatre

25 - Bellingham, WA - Wild Buffalo House of Music

26 - Victoria, BC - Wickett Hall

27 - Vancouver, BC - The Pearl

28 - Spanaway, WA - Sam's

29 - Spanaway, WA - Sam's

31 - Edmonton, AB - Starlite Room

August

1 - Calgary, AB - Palace Theatre

4 - Sturgis, SD - Glencoe Camp Resort

5 - Vale, SD - Full Throttle Saloon

6 - Sturgis, SD - Glencoe Camp Resort

20 - Stateline, ID - Cruisers Bar & Grill

Since their formation in Los Banos, California in 2003, Moonshine Bandits’ blue-collar work ethic and unwavering persistence has seen the band defy the mandates and trends of mainstream pop culture. The duo have crisscrossed the country performing hundreds of shows a year, ventured into branding their own beef jerky and moonshine, collaborated with some of the music business’s most prolific artists, outshined in the face of record industry roadblocks, earned a fiercely loyal fan following, and embrace the unconventional.