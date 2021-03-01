MOONSHINE BANDITS Release Video For "Live The Madness" Feat. COREY TAYLOR

Backwoods bravado, patriot's pride, country soul, keg-thumping beats - these are the qualities that Moonshine Bandits have championed since they began their journey. Armed with a hybrid arsenal of country and hip-hop fusion, the California duo of Dusty "Tex" Dahlgren and Brett "Bird" Brooks are always gritty and grass roots. The pair just released the video for its latest single, "Live The Madness", featuring iconic Slipknot and Stone Sour frontman Corey Taylor. It's a good time, all the time.

"The concept behind 'Live The Madness' is to live your life full throttle," says the band. "Always be willing to take that risk and challenge yourself. Celebrate life to its fullest extent. We wanted this song to have an energy that encourages people that it's ok to go out and raise a little hell."

Since their formation in Los Banos, California in 2003, Moonshine Bandits have continued a campaign of crossover, genre-bending musical mayhem that appeals to the eclectic, color-outside-the-lines tastes of listeners, aka The Shiners, and they fiercely refuse to have their tastes confined and filed into categories. "Our musical style has always been full throttle and in your face," says Tex. Just like the rumrunners, bootleggers, smugglers, and outlaws of old, the Moonshine Bandits provide a supply of the goods for the demand, defying the mandates and trends of mainstream pop culture.