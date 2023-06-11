MOONSPELL Frontman FERNANDO RIBEIRO Issues Video Message After Undergoing Tests At Lisbon Hospital Following "The Hardest Gig Of My Life"

On June 9th, Moonspell vocalist Fernando Ribeiro checked in to inform fans that he was unedrgoing tests at a Lisbon hospital following "the hardest gig" of his life at Poland's Mystic Festival.

Read the message below in full:

"I want both to say thanks and to apologize to the amazingly empathic crowd of Mystic Festival Gdańsk, Poland.

Thanks for your support in the hardest gig of my life in 30 years of Moonspell. Life, lately, hasn’t been kind on me. The pandemics, the comeback with 3 months on tour in harsh conditions l, personal things, the ugly state of our world and some health problems have been piling up and yesterday I crushed under the weight in front of you. No other way to put it.

Apologies, because I feel it’s my duty to be always on top vocal and physical shape to our fans who pay their hard-earned money to see our show. No excuses.

Nevertheless, make no mistake: I gave you all I had (and beyond that) and made it through the whole show, leaving the stage standing and walking on my own feet. Nothing of this would be possible without the love of my band, crew and fans. I shall never forget!

A word of gratitude to the paramedic team who assisted me after-show and fixed me, so I could travel back to Portugal.

I am currently being watched and tested at a Lisbon hospital and I am pretty sure all will be fine in the end. My health problem is a stomach condition, nothing to do with drugs (that I don’t use) or alcohol (I haven’t been drinking lately), made worse by the feeling of exhaustion and (yes) depression striking me lately and that I shall overcome in time.

In the meanwhile, I hope to see you in the remaining summer shows of Moonspell, before we take a small break from playing live to focus on our own personal matters and further Moonspell projects.

Better times will come

Blessed be, thanks for reading!"

Ribeiro has since followed up with a video message, which can be viewed below, updating the fans on the situation.