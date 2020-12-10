MOONSPELL Gets Ungodly With “Common Prayers” Music Video

February 26 will see Portuguese dark metal titans Moonspell release their 13th studio album, Hermitage, via Napalm Records.

Moonspell is not only approaching their 30th band anniversary more ambitiously and stronger than ever, but with their forthcoming record, they've created a wonderfully intuitive, yet epic masterpiece and a testament to what they’ve always loved the most: Honest, emotional metal that binds us even in these dark times.

Following up on their just recently unleashed album opening track, “The Greater Good“ (watch the lyric video below), today Moonspell is sharing their second single and a brand new video for “Common Prayers“. With “Common Prayers”, Moonspell successfully builds upon their previous dark works.

Directed by Guilherme Henriques and featuring actress, singer and performer Aurora Pinho, this clip was shot 90 meters below the surface at the amazing caves of Grutas de Mira d’Aire, one of Portugal’s seven natural wonders. With a classy gothic and catchy feel, Moonspell flexes their best songwriting skills. The lyrical content is “perverse, almost religious” and deals with the 18th century pregnancy surge amidst Portuguese nuns. Twentieth century demolitions and excavations unearthed the bones of hundreds of children, revealing the sad fate of Jesus’ sons and daughters.

Vocalist Fernando Ribeiro states: “Political? Religious? Who the fuck cares, really? Music is, for Moonspell, about self-expression, and we are old enough to pick our battles. ‘Common Prayers’ is the kind of song we love to write, sensual, different, with a to-die-for chorus. Hermitage is coming your way, you can run, but you cannot hide. Staying safe is staying smart. Say a prayer!”

Hermitage was recorded, mixed and mastered this past summer by Jaime Gomez Arellano (Paradise Lost, Primordial, Ghost, Sólstafir & many more) at the Orgone Studios in the UK. Building upon the sensitive facets of the album, one can expect an entertaining and revolutionary journey through the darkest days of human existence. Beautifully crafted songs such as “The Greater Good“ show us the modernity of the wolves in 2021, while tracks alike “Common Prayers“ embrace the Moonspell tradition of writing a gothic metal song like no other band can. The ethereal and melodic sounds of Moonspell, while never straying away from their metal roots, make Hermitage likely one of the deepest, surprising and most epic albums Moonspell has ever written.

Fernando Ribeiro says: “Hermitage is about turning our backs to the conventions of modernity. We are currently convincing ourselves that it’s all about us, that we (humanity) are everything. That the world revolves around us. However, ipsi facto, we are nothing and nothing revolves around us. Moonspell's goal, on these last turns around the Sun, are to write the best music we possibly can. To tell you a few stories with our lyrics, to be close to you in these times of distancing. We wish not to tease you or to influence you or to sell you our fish. We want to sit down with you at your table and feast together upon our notes and words. Like if we were close friends, like back in the time where music matters the most. In your bedroom listening to music, without having to post our smart remarks about it, inviting the hate in.

"Hermitage is an open-hearted invitation to simplicity. To be humble. To be thankful. To serve you solace. Provide you comfort, entertainment. We sincerely hope this call reaches you. That you kindly accept what we offer. That you take our music with you to the place you must feel as yours. To your secret place, to your hermitage. Blessed be.”

Hermitage will be available in several highly limited and collectible Deluxe and Die-Hard Editions, Mediabook, and Cassette (all of them including the Candlemass cover "Darkness In Paradise") but also in Jewelcase and Digital formats. The Deluxe Box will also include an etched 7’’ Vinyl with another special bonus track, “The Great Leap Forward", as well as much more exciting additional collectible items.

Hermitage tracklisting:

"The Greater Good"

"Common Prayers"

"All Or Nothing"

"Hermitage"

"Entitlement"

"Solitarian"

"The Hermit Saints"

"Apophthegmata"

"Without Rule"

"City Quitter" (Outro)

Bonus tracks:

"Darkness In Paradise" (Candlemass Cover – LP, Box, Cassette + Mediabook)

"The Great Leap Forward" (7" Vinyl – Deluxe Box)

"The Greater Good" lyric video:

(Photo - Rui Vasco)