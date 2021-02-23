MOONSPELL Release "The Greater Good" Drum Playthrough Video

With their forthcoming 13th studio album, Portuguese dark metal giants, Moonspell, are approaching their 30th anniversary as a band more ambitiously and stronger than ever. Hermitage will see the light of day on February 26 via Napalm Records, and invites us on an entertaining and revolutionary journey through the darkest days of human existence.

"Hermitage is an open-hearted invitation to simplicity. To be humble. To be thankful. To serve you solace. Provide you comfort, entertainment,” vocalist Fernando Ribeiro recently said. "We sincerely hope this call reaches you. That you kindly accept what we offer. That you take our music with you to the place you must feel as yours. To your secret place, to your hermitage.”

Watch a drum playthrough video for the album opener, "The Greater Good", below:

Hermitage was recorded, mixed and mastered this past summer by Jaime Gomez Arellano (Paradise Lost, Primordial, Ghost, Sólstafir & many more) at the Orgone Studios in the UK. Building upon the album’s dark, revolutionary and sensitive facets, it’s a wonderfully intuitive and epic ride by one of the most distinctive dark metal bands of all time, and a testament to what they’ve always loved the most: Honest, emotional metal that binds us even in the darkest times.

Hermitage will be available in several highly limited and collectible Deluxe and Die-Hard Editions, Mediabook, and Cassette (all of them including the Candlemass cover "Darkness In Paradise") but also in Jewelcase and Digital formats. The Deluxe Box will also include an etched 7’’ Vinyl with another special bonus track, “The Great Leap Forward", as well as much more exciting additional collectible items.

Hermitage tracklisting:

"The Greater Good"

"Common Prayers"

"All Or Nothing"

"Hermitage"

"Entitlement"

"Solitarian"

"The Hermit Saints"

"Apophthegmata"

"Without Rule"

"City Quitter" (Outro)

Bonus tracks:

"Darkness In Paradise" (Candlemass Cover – LP, Box, Cassette + Mediabook)

"The Great Leap Forward" (7" Vinyl – Deluxe Box)

"All Or Nothing" video:

"Common Prayers" video:

"The Greater Good" lyric video:

(Photo - Rui Vasco)