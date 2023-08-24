MORBID ANGEL Legend DAVID VINCENT - "My Story As A Metal Frontman" (Video)

Former Morbid Angel and current VLTIMAS and I Am Morbid vocalist, David Vincent, sat down with Chaoszine after I Am Morbid's show at Hellsinki Metal Festival on August 12th to discuss about his story as a metal vocalist. Watch the video below:

Drummer and founding member, Pete "Commando" Sandoval, has resurrected Terrorizer just seven months after announcing the band were once again no more. The new lineup includes his former Morbid Angel/current I Am Morbid bandmate David Vincent (bass, vocals), and singer Brian Werner (Ninety Three, ex-Vital Remains, ex-Monstrosity).

Sandoval made the announcement via social media, revealing that Terrorizer will perform on October 22 at the Maranhão Open Air 2023 in São Luís, Brazil. He wrote, "Hey Brazil #terrorizer is ready for you. This time with my friend and original member (World Downfall 89 Hordes of Zombies @officialdavidvincent."

Brian Werner shared a post, writing: "Been quiet about this for a little while, but now I got the thumbs up to announce that I will be singing for Terrorizer with Pete and David...... time to get back to work. Super excited to also be jamming with my brother Richie Brown too.......get ready the world is about to fall."