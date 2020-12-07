MORDKAUL Present "The Widow Black" Lyric Video

Wormholedeath introduces Belgian melodic death metallers Mordkaul, featuring experienced musicians coming from bands such as Diablo Blvd, Hell City, Furia, and Leng Tch’e.

Behold "The Widow Black", taken from Mordkaul's forthcoming debut album, Dress Code: Blood, due in early 2021.

"Driven by a mutual passion for Swedish melodic death metal, we have been working on our debut album over the past few years," says Mordkaul. "With the drums recorded by Adrian Erlandsson (At The Gates, The Haunted) and mixing done by Dan Swanö (Edge Of Sanity, Bloodbath), the result is absolutely what we were aiming for."

Back in October, Mordkaul released a video for "A Swarm Of Illusions", also from their upcoming full-length, Dress Code: Blood.

