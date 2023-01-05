MORDKAUL Release "For I Am Machine" Single And Lyric Video

Belgian melodic death metal band, Mordkaul, have released “For I Am Machine”, the first track from their upcoming album, Feeding The Machine - Part 1.

“For I Am Machine” is about man becoming a machine in today’s society. Heart and mind are biochemical engines. Replace endorphins with gasoline and become pure machine.

Where the songs on Dress Code: Blood were heavily inspired by the iconic Swedish death metal bands from the 90's, "For I Am Machine" is one of those songs that go a step further than that. Expect more aggressive dual vocals, shredding solos and a full arsenal of blast beats and groovy parts.

Feeding The Machine - Part 1 was recorded at the end of summer 2022 at Project Zero studio by Yarne Heylen. Just like with Dress Code: Blood, mixing and mastering was done by Dan Swanö. Release of the album is planned for February 16.