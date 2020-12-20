MORGOTH Call It Quits - "It’s Been An Interesting And Challenging Ride"

German death metal band Morgoth are no more. An official statement reads:

"Morgoth – The end complete!"

"It’s already been 2.5 years since our last updates and the announcement of an indefinite hiatus in regards to any band activities. Time surely flies! In the meantime and after much deliberation, we can now announce that we have indeed reached the end of the road for Morgoth."

"It’s been an interesting and challenging ride since the band’s initial reunion and we will forever cherish all of the incredible experiences and great memories from these years. We thank ALL OF YOU for that! Please keep enjoying and supporting the music that will forever remain out there for all of us. Best of wishes for a hopefully good/better new year 2021…Stay safe and stay heavy!!!"

Morgoth was active as a band from 1985 - 1998, and again from 2010 - 2020. During that time, they released two EPs, and four full-length studio albums, as well as a best of collection, and a live album.

Below is the video for "Traitor", a song from Morgoth's final album, Ungod, released in 2015 via Century Media Records.