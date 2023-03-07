MORGUL BLADE / SONJA – All Roads Lead To Hell’s Heroes

Philadelphia’s Morgul Blade (pictured above) and Sonja have (ahem) banded together for a quick tour of the South as they wind their way to separate appearances at the Hell's Heroes Festival, March 23-25.

The run begins on their home turf (Kung Fu Necktie), on March 16. To help defray the costs of the road trip, Morgul Blade has posted a Twilight Descends, a five song, live demo, on their Bandcamp site.

Both are promising gobs of merch along the way, so check out some of the underground's most unique/talked about bands.

Dates:

March

16 – Philadelphia, PA – Kung Fu Necktie

17 – Richmond, VA – Fallout

18 – Raleigh, NC – Slims

19 – Atlanta, GA – Boggs Social & Supply

20 – St. Louis, MO – Sinkhole

21 – Tulsa, OK – Wittier Bar

23 – Houston, TX – Hell’s Heroes (Sonja)

23 – San Antonio, TX – Faust Tavern (Morgul Blade)

24 – Houston, TX – Hell’s Heroes

26 – Little Rock, AR – Whitewater Tavern

27 – Nashville, TN – Drkmttr