MORGUL BLADE / SONJA – All Roads Lead To Hell’s Heroes
March 7, 2023, 42 minutes ago
Philadelphia’s Morgul Blade (pictured above) and Sonja have (ahem) banded together for a quick tour of the South as they wind their way to separate appearances at the Hell's Heroes Festival, March 23-25.
The run begins on their home turf (Kung Fu Necktie), on March 16. To help defray the costs of the road trip, Morgul Blade has posted a Twilight Descends, a five song, live demo, on their Bandcamp site.
Both are promising gobs of merch along the way, so check out some of the underground's most unique/talked about bands.
Dates:
March
16 – Philadelphia, PA – Kung Fu Necktie
17 – Richmond, VA – Fallout
18 – Raleigh, NC – Slims
19 – Atlanta, GA – Boggs Social & Supply
20 – St. Louis, MO – Sinkhole
21 – Tulsa, OK – Wittier Bar
23 – Houston, TX – Hell’s Heroes (Sonja)
23 – San Antonio, TX – Faust Tavern (Morgul Blade)
24 – Houston, TX – Hell’s Heroes
26 – Little Rock, AR – Whitewater Tavern
27 – Nashville, TN – Drkmttr