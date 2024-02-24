MORGUL BLADE Unleash New Single / Video "Heavy Metal Wraiths"; New Album To Be Released In April

Eccentric Philadelphia based blackened Tolkien metallers Morgul Blade have confirmed their sophomore full-length, for No Remorse Records. Set for release April 26th on CD, vinyl and digital formats, Heavy Metal Wraiths will contain ten tracks, although "Beneath The Black Sails" and "Spider God" have been available online for a while now.

A sample of the new material can be heard below thanks to a video for the title track, produced by low budget horror film purveyors, Blood Sick Productions.

Morgul Blade brandish power chords and swords like a swarm of Nazgûl from the Keep Of Barad-Dur itself. The new album delivers righteous headbanging anthems. Songs like the title track and "Beneath The Black Sails" lean into their love of Tolkien lore, with the arena rock attitude inspired by Dokken and the Scorpions. Other tracks like "Frostwyrm Calvary" attack with the ice cold speed of classic black metal. More ambitious yet are "Razor Sharp" and "Neither Cross Nor Crown," which speak to the band's working class attitude and disdain for zealotry.

The Fell Sorcery Abounds debut (2021) quickly gained Album of The Year mentions throughout the metal world. Following its release, the band solidified its line up with the addition of guitarist Sister Midnight and bassist Jimmy Viola. In March 2023, Morgul Blade toured the United States, culminating with a ferocious performance at Hell's Heroes Festival in Houston, TX. This year, Morgul Blade will celebrate the new album's release with a performance at the Keep It True Festival in Germany.

Tracklist

"Eagle Strike"

"Beneath the Black Sails"

"Heavy Metal Wraiths"

"Frostwyrm Cavalry"

"Widow's Lament"

"Spider God"

"Razor Sharp"

"A Welcoming Hearth"

"Neither Cross Nor Crown"

"The Last in a Line of Kings"

"Heavy Metal Wraiths"

Line-Up:

Lord Klauf - vocals, guitar

Will Spectre - drums, production

Jimmy Viola - bass, guitar, keyboards

Sister Midnight - lead guitars