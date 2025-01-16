MÖRK GRYNING Release Official Guitar Playthrough Video For "Tornet"

Swedish melodic black metal band, Mörk Gryning, have released a guitar playthrough video for "Tornet", featured on their new album, Fasornas Tid, out now via Season Of Mist. Watch below:

Mörk Gryning was founded in Stockholm, Sweden in 1993 by Goth Gorgon and Draakh Kimera. Two years later they released their debut album Tusen År Har Gått (1995), recorded and mixed at Unisound Studios, by legendary producer Dan Swanö and released by No Fashion. The album is one of the milestones of the ‘90s Swedish black metal scene.

The group returned to action in November 1996, working at Sunlight Studios together with Tomas Skogsberg and Dismember’s Fred Estby to craft the Return Fire album. Over the following years, three more albums were released, for example Maelstrom Chaos with new guitarist Avathar, a scene veteran, recorded at the legendary Grieghallen Studios Bergen, Norway.

Ever since the debut album, Tusen år har gått…, Mörk Gryning has refused to follow in the footsteps of others and walked their own paths – something which is made very clear on the 2003 release Pieces of Primal Expressionism, an experimental and heavy progressive release recorded at Dug Out, produced by Daniel Bergstrand. After a couple of years of touring and festival performances, the band was put on hold.

Returning to the scene again in 2017, the band performed an exclusive live show in Stockholm playing all the songs from the debut album and some other songs from the back catalogue. This ended in releasing the 4-song live record called Live at Kraken. During the pandemic the comeback album Hinsides Vrede was released to much critical acclaim with many of the songs today being the backbone of their live shows.

Now that they've returned, Mörk Gryning are more active than ever. Their seventh album, Fasnornas Tid, pays a brutal homage to the scene's raw ferocity and ageless spirit with a dystopian symphony that's driven by an insatiable hunger for self-destruction.

Order/save the album here.

Tracklisting:

Intro

"The Seer"

"Tornet"

"Fasornas Tid"

"Before The Crows Have Their Feast"

"Savage Messiah"

"An Ancient Ancestor Of The Autumn Moon"

"Black Angel"

"Barren Paths"

"The Serpent's Kiss"

"Det Svarta"

"Age Of Fire"

Album stream:

"Fasornas Tid" video:

(Photo - Peter Wendin)