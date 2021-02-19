MORK Streaming “Svartmalt” Lyric Video Feat. DARKTHRONE’s NOCTURNO CULTO

Norway’s black metal rising stars Mork have premiered the new single and lyric video for the track “Svartmalt”.

“My new single is here. ‘Svartmalt’! This is a rocking black metal track! I’m shutting all the doors, boarding up all the windows and painting it all black! That’s pretty much a direct translation from the song’s Norwegian theme. When Nocturno Culto and I got together in the studio to figure out which of the tracks would fit him best, this one struck hard, it’s a primitive and balls out rocker, we knew this was the one - it had to be ‘Svartmalt’. The world seems to have gone to shit, so why not paint it black on top. Ugh!” comments Thomas Eriksen.

Katedralen, the band’s 5th album, is undoubtedly their most accomplished work to date, pushing new creative frontiers with a more dynamic approach to the song composition and an expanded breadth to the riffs and melodies, weaving a new masterpiece, the result, is a true personal work of intense spiritual catharsis from main-man Thomas Eriksen, he explains “The path I have walked from the first album up to this current day has been much needed for me to really find myself and what Mork is. The album has everything I want in an album, grooves, harshness, grandiosity, sadness, beauty and power. No rules, other than to respond to what comes out of my mind and soul while creating.”

Katedralen was performed, recorded by Eriksen at Likkjelleren Studio and mixed by both him and Freddy Holm at Kleiva Studio, with mastering once more carried out by Jack Control at Enormous Door (Darkthrone). The album also notably includes guest appearances from Nocturno Culto of labelmates Darkthrone, Dolk of fellow countrymen Kampfar, and finally Eero Pöyry of funeral doom masters Skepticism. Preorder here.

Tracklisting:

“Dodsmarsjen”

“Svartmalt”

“Arv”

“Evig Intens Smerte”

“Det siste gode I meg”

“Fodt til a herske”

“Lysbaereren”

“De fortapte sjelers katedral”

