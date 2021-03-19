MORRIGU Feat. AT THE GATES / THE HAUNTED Drummer ADRIAN ERLANDSSON Streaming New Single "Omnia"; Visualizer

Swiss melodic extreme metal band, Morrigu, have released "Omnia", the third single from their In Turbulence album.

Have you ever been so desperate that death scared you less than your current life? "Omnia" is exactly about this topic.

Omnia is Latin and means everything. There are two meanings in the lyrics of the song, the first meaning is when you are so desperate and reaching for a future and put everything on one card and the second meaning is that you should look at this planet as a whole, that everything belongs to each other. "Omnia" is about pain, suffering, despair and flight. They are stories that have to be heard. There are stories that simply have to be told. "Omnia" is one of them.

"Omnia" can be viewed below, and streamed at Spotify.

The band comments: "'Omnia' had the working title 'Paradise Lost' at the beginning. Adrian Erlandsson made fun of it when we were in the studio and recorded the song with his Paradise Lost signature drumsticks. For those who don't know, Adrian Erlandsson played for Paradise Lost from 2009-2016."

The band invited two important guest vocalists to appear on "Omnia": "Elektra Amber, she lives in lovely Italy and has a world class voice. She will enchant you in the song 'Omnia'. You can find her on Youtube with some really nice bands like Amber Town and Nightland. And Ricardo Borges, who is responsible for the harsh vocals on the entire album. He works at Fascination Street Studios of Jens Bogren, who also did the mastering for In Turbulence. Ricardo is really a very talented musician and sound engineer!"

Morrigu's upcoming album, In Turbulence, will be out on April 23. The album was mastered by Jens Bogren (Opeth, Arch Enemy, At The Gates), with Niklas Sundin (Dark Tranquility, In Flames, Soilwork) drawing the phoenix artwork on the front cover.

"In The Shade" video:

"A Funeral Of Liberty" video:

Morrigu lineup:

Severin Binder - Guitars Acoustic Guitars, Synths

Mirko Binder - Bass

Luca Neukom - Guitars

Additional musicians:

Adrian Erlandsson - Drums (At The Gates, The Haunted)

Ricardo Jorge Borges Rodrigues - Vocals (Clamaty Islet, Forbidden To Fly)

Guest musicians:

Moonchild Shi / Ethnic Vocals