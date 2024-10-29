Morrison Hotel Gallery Hosts Special GODSMACK Exhibition With Lead Singer SULLY ERNA In Attendance

Morrison Hotel Gallery will debut an exclusive Godsmack exhibition on Wednesday, October 30 from 6-8 PM at the Gallery's New York City, location, 116 Prince Street. The collection has been curated by Morrison Hotel Gallery and Godsmack lead singer and guitarist Sully Erna. The show will feature a series of road shots from acclaimed photographers, split evenly between Francesca Ludikar and Paris Visone. The exhibit will be up until November 4. The opening coincides with Godsmack’s tour stops on the East Coast, and lead singer Sully Erna is expected to be in attendance.

Godsmack is one of modern rock’s most successful bands. Since 1995, the Boston, Massachusetts-based quartet has released eight albums, including thirteen number-one songs, and 27 top ten radio rock hits. Godsmack is currently on the road for what it says will be its final album, Lighting Up The Sky, making it a powerful occasion for an exhibit. This collection spans warmly candid photos to anthemic images of the band. Select highlights include Ludikar’s shots of Sully onstage in rock n’ roll ecstasy with his guitar held high in the air. Visone’s contributions include playful and pensive behind-the-scenes images, including a contemplative photo of Sully barefoot working out a song at the piano, and the hilarious snap of the band lined up at a series of urinals.

Toronto-based photographer Francesca Ludikar has photographed a bevy of modern rock bands, including Godsmack, Simple Plan, Sum 41, Our Lady Peace, Rise Against, The Offspring, and Nonpoint, among others. Her work has been featured in notable publications such as People Magazine, Vogue Italia, Rocksound, Kerrang! Magazine, and the Toronto Star.

Boston-based photographer Paris Visone has globetrotted with many music icons, including New Kids on the Block, Blondie, Toto, Godsmack, New Found Glory, Marilyn Manson, and Limp Bizkit. Her photographs have appeared in Rolling Stone, SPIN, Alternative Press, Zoom Magazine, Rangefinder, Real Simple, and GEO Magazine.

About Morrison Hotel® Gallery:



MHG is the world's leading brand in fine art music photography representing over 125 of the world's finest music photographers and their archives. Its vast catalog of photography encompasses jazz, blues, hip-hop, country, soul, R&B, and rock imagery that spans several generations through to today's contemporary musicians, and now includes iconic photographs in the world of celebrity and sports as well. MHG has a robust online presence, featuring over 15,000 images searchable by photographer, musician, band or concert.

Godsmack have announced that they will be bringing their Godsmack World Tour 2025 overseas with special guests P.O.D. and Drowning Pool.

General on sales* start this Wednesday, October 30 and Friday, November 1 at 10 AM / 11AM (local) at Godsmack.com.

Note: On sale dates & times vary per show.

Says Godsmack: "We can't wait to see our friends and fans in Europe and the UK!"

IV, Godsmack’s fourth studio album, features the #1 rock hit “Speak” and the #4 hits “The Enemy” and “Shine Down.” It was the first Godsmack album produced solely by Sully Erna, marking a significant milestone in the band's journey. The album sold 211,000 copies in the US in its first week of release, debuting at #1 on the Billboard chart. It also debuted at #4 on the Top Canadian Albums and #1 on the Top Internet Albums, solidifying its place in music history.

Presented with exceptional remastered audio and debuting on 2LP 45rpm vinyl, Godsmack IV fuels the band’s converging disciplines for what Sully calls old-school Godsmack, harking back to the thunderous arc of multiplatinum masterpieces like their 1998 self-titled debut album, 2000s Awake, and 2003 Faceless. The remastered audio brings a new life to the music, making it a must-have for any Godsmack fan. In addition to classic black vinyl, the album will be released on limited edition marble vinyl as an online exclusive.

A wide release of the vinyl will come on November 15, but both pressings are available for pre-order now online. Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

Side A

"Livin’ In Sin"

"Speak"

"The Enemy"

Side B

"Shine Down"

"Hallow"

"No Rest For The Wicked"

Side C

"Bleeding Me"

"Voodoo Too"

"Temptation"

Side D

"Mama"

"On Rainy Day"

"Safe And Sound" (Hidden Track)