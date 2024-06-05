MORTIIS Announces North American Headline Tour

Dungeon synth master, Mortiis, will be touring North America later this year. The extensive headlining trek will kick off on September 4 in Baltimore, MD until the final stop on September 28 in Atlanta, GA.

The tour will be in celebration of Mortiis' seminal 1993 album, Født Til Å Herske, which played a significant role in popularizing the dungeon synth genre and was re-recorded in 2023. The full itinerary can be found below, get tickets here.

Mortiis live soundscape will be accompanied with visuals created by renowned artist and illustrator David Thierree, known for his work with Mortiis, Behemoth, and others.

Mortiis comments: "The dungeons are calling! I’ll be touring the US in September, for the first time since the world fell apart, about four years ago. This time, we’re traveling even further into the past, and I'll be playing my first album, 1993's Født Til Å Herske. With the exception of two exclusive shows in Portland last year, this is the first time I’m performing this album live in the US. I’ve re-created and enhanced the music and sounds on this album, so expect some wall-shaking sonics on this tour. Touring partners will be Sombre Arcane on the first half of the tour, and Malfet on the second. I've worked with both in the past, and I know they’ll deliver a great show, and we’re also working on other guests for the tour, so stay tuned for more news."

Support for the tour includes Sombre Arcane (September 4-17), Malfet (September 14 - 28), and appearances by Fogweaver in Denver, CO, Mesa, AZ and and Albuquerque, NM.

Tour dates:

September

4 - Baltimore, MD - Metro Gallery*

5 - Clifton, NJ - Dingbatz*

6 - Boston, MA - Sonia*

7 - Philadelphia, PA - Kung Fu Necktie*

8 - New York, NY - Le Poisson Rouge*

9 - Pittsburgh, PA - Preserving Underground*

10 - Detroit, MI - The Sanctuary*

11 - Chicago, IL - Reggie's*

12 - St. Paul, MN - White Rock Lounge*

13 - Lincoln, NE - 1867 Bar*

14 - Denver, CO - The Oriental*^#

17 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon*^

18 - Eugene, OR - John Henry's^

19 - San Francisco, CA - DNA Lounge^

20 - San Diego, CA - Brick by Brick^

21 - Los Angeles, CA - Lodge Room^

24 - Haltom City, TX - Haltom Theater^

25 - Austin, TX - Come and Take It Live^

26 - Houston, TX - Black Magic^

27 - New Orleans, LA - The Goat^

28 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Altar)^

* with Sombre Arcane

^ with Malfet

# with Fogweaver

(Photo - Peter Beste)