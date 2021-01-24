MOTHER OF ALL Feat. TESTAMENT Bassist STEVE DI GIORGIO - New Album, Age Of Solipsist, Due In April

Mother Of All are set to release their album, Age Of Solipsist - featuring bassist Steve Di Giorgio (Testament, Death, Sadus) - on April 23rd via Black Lion Records.

Black Lion Records commented: "The melodeath unit's debut is mixed and mastered by Hannes Grossmann / Mordor Sounds (Hate Eternalm Alkaloid, Obscura, Necrophagist) and adorned with cover art by Travis Smith (Opeth, Nevermore, King Diamond).

Mother of All's architect, Martin Haumann, is an in-demand, highly prolific Danish musician who has performed across the world as the drummer of Myrkur.

Age Of Solipsist artwork and tracklisting:

"Autumn"

"We Don’t Agree"

"Curators Of Our World Scope"

"Age Of The Solipsist"

"At The Edge Of A Dream"

"Blood Still Owed"

"Feel The Pain"

Check out the album teaser:

For further details, visit Mother Of All on Facebook.