MOTHER OF ALL Feat. TESTAMENT Bassist STEVE DI GIORGIO - New Album, Age Of Solipsist, Due In April
January 24, 2021, 2 hours ago
Mother Of All are set to release their album, Age Of Solipsist - featuring bassist Steve Di Giorgio (Testament, Death, Sadus) - on April 23rd via Black Lion Records.
Black Lion Records commented: "The melodeath unit's debut is mixed and mastered by Hannes Grossmann / Mordor Sounds (Hate Eternalm Alkaloid, Obscura, Necrophagist) and adorned with cover art by Travis Smith (Opeth, Nevermore, King Diamond).
Mother of All's architect, Martin Haumann, is an in-demand, highly prolific Danish musician who has performed across the world as the drummer of Myrkur.
Age Of Solipsist artwork and tracklisting:
"Autumn"
"We Don’t Agree"
"Curators Of Our World Scope"
"Age Of The Solipsist"
"At The Edge Of A Dream"
"Blood Still Owed"
"Feel The Pain"
Check out the album teaser:
For further details, visit Mother Of All on Facebook.