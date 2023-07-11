MOTIONLESS IN WHITE Vocalist CHRIS MOTIONLESS - "My Story As A Metal Frontman\"; Video

Finland's Chaoszine interviewed Motionless In White vocalist Chris Motionless about his journey as a metal vocalist. Watch the video below:

Motionless In White have announced details of a special deluxe edition of their celebrated new album Scoring The End Of The World. Available for preorder today, Scoring The End Of The World (Deluxe Edition) sees the band expanding on their acclaimed 2022 album with new four new bonus tracks including: “Hollow Points,” “Fool’s Gold,” “Timebomb” (STEOTW Mix), and “Porcelain: Ricky Motion Picture Collection”.

Set for worldwide release on September 8, Scoring The End Of The World (Deluxe Edition) will be available in multiple formats and on vinyl for the first time ever, in several different color variants including: Black, Orange, Hellfire, Scorched Earth, and Electric Purple, the latter of which comes with exclusive alternate cover artwork.

With guests as diverse as Bryan Garris of Knocked Loose, Caleb Shomo of Beartooth, and video game composer Mick Gordon, Scoring The End Of the World finds the group’s vision magnified wider than ever before with no shortage of teeth, fire, and blood. It’s the dawn of their biggest chapter yet.

Up next, Motionless In White will join the GRAMMY® Award-nominated In This Moment for an epic co-headline run across North America this summer. The Dark Horizon Tour will see the two bands alternating closing sets each night and performing at arenas and amphitheaters across the country. Find tickets at motionlessinwhite.net.

Expanding an already stacked slate in 2023, Motionless In White recently revealed their biggest North American headline run to date, 'The Touring The End of the World Tour,' kicking off this fall. Hitting the road in style, the band launch this run with a very special homecoming in Scranton, PA. Standing out as their biggest hometown gig ever, they launched 'The Scranton Apocalypse Fest' on September 16 at The Pavilion at Montage Mountain. The one-off event will feature a headlining set from Motionless In White, with additional performances by Parkway Drive, Knocked Loose, The Amity Affliction, After The Burial, Northlane, Alpha Wolf, and Make Them Suffer.

Tracklisting:

“Meltdown”

“Sign Of Life”

“Werewolf”

“Porcelain”

“Slaughterhouse” (feat. Bryan Garris)’

“Masterpiece”

“Cause Of Death”

“We Become The Night”

“Burned At Both Ends II”

“BFBTG: Corpse Nation”

“Cyberhex”

“Red White & Boom” (feat. Caleb Shomo)

“Scoring The End Of The World” (feat. Mick Gordon)

“Hollow Points”

“Fool’s Gold”

“Timebomb” (STEOTW Mix)

“Porcelain: Ricky Motion Picture Collection”

The Dark Horizon Tour:

July

11 - Charleston, WV - Charleston Civic Center Coliseum

13 - Cadott, WI - Rockfest*

14 - Grand Rapids, MI - Upheaval Festival*

15 - Mansfield, OH - Inkcarceration Festival

17 - East Moline, IL - The Rust Belt

18 - Des Moines, IA - Wells Fargo Arena

19 - Sioux Falls, SD - Denny Sanford Premiere Center

21 - Casper, WY - Ford Wyoming Center

22 - Billings, MT - First Interstate Arena at MetraPark

23 - Missoula, MT - Big Sky Brewing Company

26 - Reno, NV - Grand Sierra Resort

27 - Paso Robles, CA - Vina Robles

29 - Flagstaff, AZ - Pepsi Amphitheater at Fort Tuthill Park

30 - Grand Junction, CO - Amphitheater at Las Colonias Park

Auust

1 - Wichita, KS - Hartman Arena

2 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion

4 - Council Bluffs, IA - KIWR’s Rockfest – Westfair Amphitheater

5 - Camdenton, MO - Ozarks Amphitheater

6 - Little Rock, AR - Simmons Bank Arena

8 - Memphis, TN - The Soundstage at Graceland

9 - Mobile, AL - Mobile Civic Center Arena

11 - Huntsville, AL - Propst Arena

12 - Asheville, NC - Harrah's Cherokee Center

13 - Corbin, KY - Corbin Arena

15 - Evansville, IN - Ford Center

16 - Fort Wayne, IN - Allen County War Memorial Expo Center

18 - Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

19 - Albany, NY - MVP Arena

* In This Moment only

The Touring The End Of The World Tour dates:

September

16 - Scranton, PA - “Scranton Apocalypse Fest” at The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

17 - Pittsburgh, PA - UPMC Events Center

19 - Grand Rapids, MI - GLC Live at 20 Monroe

20 - Milwaukee, WI - Eagles Ballroom

21 - Indianapolis, IN - TCU Amphitheater

23 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater

24 - Dallas, TX - The Factory in Deep Ellum

26 - Albuquerque, NM - Revel

27 - Mesa, AZ - Mesa Amphitheatre

29 - Los Angeles, CA - The Torch at the LA Coliseum

30 - Las Vegas, NV - Theater at Virgin Hotels

October

1 - San Jose, CA - San Jose Civic

3 - Seattle, WA - WAMU Theater

4 - Portland, OR - Theater of the Clouds

6 - Boise, ID - Revolution Concert House and Event Center

7 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Great Saltair

8 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom

10 - San Antonio, TX - Tech Port Arena

11 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall (Lawn)

13 - Atlanta, GA - Coca Cola Roxy

14 - Myrtle Beach, SC - House Of Blues

15 - TBA - TBA

17 - Nashville, TN - Wildhorse Saloon

18 - Chesterfield, MO - The Factory at The District

20 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory

21 - Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

22 - Newport, KY - MegaCorp Pavilion

24 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore

25 - Toronto, ON - Rebel

26 - Laval, QC - Place Bell

28 - New York, NY - Hammerstein Ballroom

29 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway