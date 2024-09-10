MÖTLEY CRÜE Announce "Höllywood Takeöver" Shows In Support Of Upcoming Cancelled EP

Billboard is reporting that Mötley Crüe are headed back to the start. The legendary metal band have announced that they will support their upcoming new EP, Cancelled, with a return to their old 1980s stomping grounds on Los Angeles’ Sunset Strip as part of what they’re calling a Höllywood Takeöver.

The three gigs were teased over the Labor Day weekend when flyers promoting the gigs at The Roxy, Troubadour and Whiskey a Go Go popped up all over L.A. Tickets for the gigs - October 7 at the Troubadour, October 9 at The Roxy and October 11 at the Whiskey a Go Go - will go on sale to the general public on Saturday, September 14 at 1 PM, ET, exclusively at the box offices of the three venues as hard tickets only; sales are limited to two tickets per person, with more information available here.

Mötley Crüe returns with Cancelled, the brand new EP featuring the Top 5 radio hit, "Dogs Of War" and new single, a cover of the Beastie Boys classic, "Fight For Your Right", as well as the title track. For their first release with Big Machine Label Group, the Crüe are back to remind fans why they remain “The World's Most Notorious Rock Band," 40+ years into their career.

Available on October 4, you can pre-save/pre-order the Cancelled EP here.

Mötley Crüe's official store has a cool collectible on offer, a 12” picture disc Zoetrope format featuring the same three tracks on both sides. Only 765 are available, once they're gone, they're gone! Pre-order this edition here

Cancelled EP tracklisting:

"Cancelled"

"Dogs Of War"

"Fight For Your Right"

"Fight For Your Right":

"Dogs Of War" video:

Thirty-five years after its release, Dr. Feelgood stands as the last great rock record of the 1980’s, and one of the greatest rock records of all time. Recorded in Vancouver with Producer Bob Rock and released in 1989, this iconic album took Mötley Crüe to #1 on the Billboard Top 200 and earned a 6X Platinum certification in the US. The album cemented the newly sober band's status as global superstars, hitting the Top 10 in Australia (Platinum), Canada (3X Platinum), Finland, Norway, New Zealand (Platinum), Sweden, Switzerland (Gold) and the UK (Gold).

With five massive hit singles that kept radio and MTV request lines busy, the Dr. Feelgood World Tour saw Mötley Crüe on the road and in the air on their own private jet for over 2 years. First single “Dr. Feelgood”, with its instantly memorable opening, catchy chorus, and gritty music video set the tone by reaching the Top 10 on the US Hot 100 singles chart. Originally a Top 30 hit upon release, “Kickstart My Heart” went on to become Mötley Crüe's most popular landmark track. From the buzz saw intro to the cheating-death lyrics and music video shot in a rare return to a club show at the world famous Whisky-a-go-go in Hollywood, it has now logged well over 1.5 billion streams and can be heard nearly every day in movies, commercials, video games and sporting events around the world. The Hot 100 hits kept coming as “Without You” hit #8, “Don’t Go Away Mad (Just Go Away)" reached #19, and final single “Same Ol’ Situation (S.O.S.)” was accompanied by a music video capturing the fan excitement of a live Crüe show.

The Dr. Feelgood World Tour kicked off at the now legendary Moscow Music Peace Festival in Russia and by the time the tour wrapped in late 1990, the band had played over 100 shows to over 2 million faithful fans. Mötley Crüe continues to fill stadiums around the world with many classics from Dr. Feelgood in their setlist to this day.

The centerpiece of this 35th Anniversary campaign will be a Limited Edition Box Set available on LP & CD with the remastered version of the original album, as well as rare demos and live tracks. The box set also features a 24-page replica tour book with never before seen and never before published live and behind the scenes photos, a replica Dr. Feelgood Tour itinerary, poster, patch, backstage pass, live show handbill, press kit, medical envelope and guitar pick.

In addition to the box set, there will be a deluxe streaming version and six different configurations for fans of vinyl: an Independent Retail exclusive color vinyl, a Walmart-exclusive color vinyl with 3D Lenticular cover art, a Target-exclusive Zoetrope vinyl, an Amazon Exclusive Picture Disc Vinyl, an Urban Outfitters Exclusive Color Vinyl, as well as Standard Black Vinyl. Last but not least, the anniversary edition will also be available as Walmart-exclusive CD with 3D lenticular art, as well as a Standard CD. All variants feature reimagined cover art showing 35 years of decay.

As the world gears up for the highly anticipated Limited Edition Box Set, the Crüeseum - Mötley Crüe’s ultimate haven for die-hard fans - administers a head-to-toe examination of the chart-topping, legacy-making, 6x platinum release, Dr. Feelgood. Don’t miss your chance to be a part of the celebration. For more details, head to the Crüeseum.

Pre-order/pre-save here. Check out a video trailer below.

35th Anniversary Limited Edition LP Box Set includes (also available as Limited Edition CD Box Set):

- Original Album Remastered on Green/Black Vinyl

- The Demos EP on Green/Black Vinyl

- Live EP on Green/Black Vinyl

- 24 Page Book with Never Before Seen and Never Before Published live and behind the scenes photos

- 18”x24” Reimagined Album Art Poster

- Replica Backstage Pass

- Patch

- Replica Live Show Handbill

- 16 Page Dr. Feelgood Tour Itinerary

- Press Kit

* Folder

* Original Press Release from 1989

* Original 8” x 10” Press Photo

- Medical Envelope

- Guitar Pick

Album tracklisting:

"T.N.T. (Terror ‘N Tinseltown)"

"Dr. Feelgood"

"Slice Of Your Pie"

"Rattlesnake Shake"

"Kickstart My Heart"

"Without You"

"Same Ol’ Situation (S.O.S.)"

"Sticky Sweet"

"She Goes Down"

"Don’t Go Away Mad (Just Go Away)"

"Time For Change"

Demos tracklisting:

"Dr. Feelgood" (Demo)

"Get It For Free" (Demo)

"Kickstart My Heart" (Demo)

"Time For Change" (Demo)

"Without You" (Demo)

Live tracklisting:

"Dr. Feelgood (Live)

"Don’t Go Away Mad (Just Go Away)" (Live)

"Without You" (Live)

"Kickstart My Heart" (Live)

"Same Ol’ Situation (S.O.S)" (Live)

Lineup:

Vince Neil – Vocals, Rhythm Guitar, Harmonica, Shakers

Tommy Lee – Drums, Backing Vocals

Nikki Sixx – Bass, Backing Vocals, Organ, Piano

Mick Mars – Guitars, Backing Vocals

Producer: Bob Rock