MÖTLEY CRÜE Announces August Show At Connecticut’s Mohegan Sun

Mötley Crüe have announced a show at Connecticut’s Mohegan Sun on August 31. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 29 at 10 AM EST at mohegansun.com. This is the band’s fourth confirmed show for 2024.

Mötley Crüe will perform at the Minnesota State Fair Grandstand on Thursday, August 29. This show is a part of the 2024 Grandstand Concert Series sponsored by Sleep Number.

Learn more and find ticket links here.

Mötley Crüe will bring their legendary live show to the Iowa State Fair for the first time ever on August 14. The Crüe will perform with special guest Pop Evil on Wednesday, August 14, at 8 PM. Tickets available at iowastatefair.org.

Mötley Crüe previously announced that they will kick off the 2024 North Dakota State Fair on Friday, July 19. Tickets are on sale now.

2024 dates:

July

19 – North Dakota State Fair

August

14 – Iowa State Fair

29 – Minnesota State Fair

31 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena