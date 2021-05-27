MÖTLEY CRÜE Bassist NIKKI SIXX - "New Book Is 95% Done"

In September 2020, Mötley Crüe / Sixx:A.M. bassist Nikki Sixx revealed via social media that he was gearing up for "the hard work of a new book." Now in May 2021, he has checked in with the following update:

"New book is 95% done. Next it goes to the editor. Then starts the development & look/feel of the book. Got some time before I can share much more but wanted to keep you guys in the loop."

The as yet untitled book will be the fourth from Sixx. He co-authored The Dirt: Confessions Of The World's Most Notorious Rock Band with his Mötley Crüe bandmates and Neil Strauss in 2001. That was followed by The Heroin Diaries: A Year In The Life Of A Shattered Rock Star, co-written with Ian Gittins in 2007, and This Is Gonna Hurt: Music, Photography, and Life Through The Distorted Lens Of Nikki Sixx in 2011.

On May 19th, Mötley Crüe bassist Nikki Sixx, Rob Zombie and his guitarist John 5, along with The Dead Daisies drummer Tommy Clufetos (who previously played with Rob Zombie), all shared the following image on social media, along with the very brief message "5.21", indicating May 21st:

Check out their cover of "I’ve Been Everywhere", off the official soundtrack for #TheIceRoad. Be sure to catch the movie on Netflix, beginning June 25th.

When Scott Borchetta called his friend Sixx, he knew he needed something with velocity, power, and speed. Charged with helming the soundtrack for "The Ice Road", the visionary label founder wanted a rocking "psycho-billy" track to anchor an eclectic collection of songs sampling the American roots music tableau. Talking to the full-tilt bass player and songwriter about a dream collaboration between Sixx, Rob Zombie and John 5 possibly writing and executive producing a song for the film, Sixx asked Borchetta to send him an example of the kind of song he envisioned for the soundtrack. Johnny Cash's thumping "I've Been Everywhere" was already earmarked as a hopeful to be included in the film as it really synthesized everything the film was about. Nikki listened and then sent it to Zombie. Both rockers felt the iconic Cash track was the perfect song for them to record. Sixx called Borchetta back and said, "Why don't we just cut this?"

The guys were all in on the song that name-checks cities across the nation — and Zombie had the vocal gnarl to bring that weathered, long-haul tone to the song that spent 22 weeks at No. 1 for Hank Snow in 1962. Opening with an ominous audible cloud and industrial noise, a hellish train beat emerges from the lumbering aural wave. Zombie's voice slices through the ballast, authoritative and churlish. Commanding the ride that begins "I was totin' my pack along the dusty Winnemucca road," his guttural delivery morphs Cash's intensity with drummer Tommy Clufetos's crashing attack.

Laughing, Sixx says of the L.A. Rats and their affinity for this song of hard traveling, "Isn't it ironic? This song that's so rock and roll, that's so country, that's so all of it — it's the traveling circus, city to city, riff to riff, greasy cheeseburger, rinse and repeat. It's poetry based on reality — and it's something every one of us has lived.

"We wanted to bring that fire that's Johnny Cash, but it's also how do we flip it?" he continues. "So John 5 and I brought in this Zeppelin-y half-time thing from the beginning with Rob talking on the outro. But I also did some stuff (that suggested the original) like those big walks through the guitar parts upright player style, which is something I don't do in Mötley or Sixx:A.M. We all had that freedom to go other places, and we did."

"I've Been Everywhere" is a cover of a country song originally written by Geoff Mack in 1959, made popular in 1962 by Hank Snow, and again in 1996 by Johnny Cash; his version can be heard below.