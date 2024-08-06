MÖTLEY CRÜE Bassist NIKKI SIXX Pays Tribute To AEROSMITH - "Their Entire Catalog Is Outstanding, But Those First Five Albums Were The Holy Grail For A Young, Future Nikki Sixx"

Legendary rockers, Aerosmith, recently announced their retirement from touring, canceling their Peace Out Farewell Tour. The band released a statement stating 76-year-old singer Steven Tyler is unable to fully recover from a vocal injury.

The band's statement reads: “It was 1970 when a spark of inspiration became Aerosmith. Thanks to you, our Blue Army, that spark caught flame and has been burning for over five decades. Some of you have been with us since the beginning and all of you are the reason we made rock ‘n’ roll history. It has been the honor of our lives to have our music become part of yours. In every club, on every massive tour and at moments grand and private you have given us a place in the soundtrack of your lives.

“We’ve always wanted to blow your mind when performing. As you know, Steven’s voice is an instrument like no other. He has spent months tirelessly working on getting his voice to where it was before his injury. We’ve seen him struggling despite having the best medical team by his side. Sadly, it is clear, that a full recovery from his vocal injury is not possible. We have made a heartbreaking and difficult, but necessary, decision - as a band of brothers - to retire from the touring stage.

“We are grateful beyond words for everyone who was pumped to get on the road with us one last time. Grateful to our expert crew, our incredible team and the thousands of talented people who’ve made our historic runs possible. A final thank you to you - the best fans on planet Earth. Play our music loud, now and always. Dream On. You’ve made our dreams come true."

Mötley Crüe bassist, Nikki Sixx, took to social media earlier today (Tuesday, August 6) to pay tribute to Aerosmith.

Says Sixx: "In 1973, a fifteen-year-old kid named Frank Feranna walked into a record store alone and emerged with the first Aerosmith album in hand. I would carry that album with me everywhere, including to friends’ houses, confessing to them that this was the future of rock ‘n’ roll.

"As the years rolled on, my opinion never changed. Lyrically, musically, rhythmically, and especially with those monster songs, Aerosmith was unparalleled.

"Their entire catalog is outstanding, but those first five albums were the holy grail for a young, future Nikki Sixx. I recently sat on the cliffs in St. Barths, playing along to those albums. Can I just say, Tom Hamilton’s work continues to inspire me, and what a rhythm section they had with Joey Kramer behind that kit. Joe Perry and Brad Whitford wove those guitars back and forth to the point you sometimes couldn’t distinguish the dueling guitars because the sound became one big kick to the side of the head. Steven Tyler, to me, has always been the ultimate singer, lyricist, and showman, but personally, he’s a man who helped me at the beginning of my sobriety. I’ve been lucky to become a peer, a friend, and always a fan of this great American rock ‘n’ roll band.

"Thank you, Aerosmith, for everything."

