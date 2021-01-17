MÖTLEY CRÜE Celebrate 40th Anniversary - "Thank You From The Bottom Of Our Hearts"

It was January 17th 1981 when bassist Nikki Sixx first jammed with drummer Tommy Lee and vocalist / guitarist Greg Leon. Leon left, Mick Mars and Vince Neil were recruited. The rest, as they say, is history…

Today, January 17th 2021 marks the 40th anniversary of Mötley Crüe - the "World's Most Notorious Rock Band." The Crüe, collectively, issued the following message and video montage:

“In 'Kickstart My Heart' the lyrics say, 'When we started this band / All we needed, needed was a laugh / Years gone by, I'd say we've kicked some ass.' It’s always been about great songs and over-the-top live shows for us. The fans were always right by our side. I don't know where all of the years went. It went by in a flash. What I can’t forget, are the 4 decades of fans who have counted themselves as CRÜEHEADS from day one, supporting us through thick and thin. To them we are in debt and thank you from the bottom of our hearts. Happy 40th Birthday to us all. Nikki, Vince, Mick & Tommy"

Nikki Sixx, Tommy Lee, and Vince Neil have also issued individual statements:

Sixx: "40 years ago today in 1981 we started @motleycrue outta Hollywood California.

I am beyond grateful to of (sic) done this journey with my brothers @thevinceneil @mr.mickmars and @tommylee. The places we’ve travelled to around the world together, the songs we’ve written, the ÖVER the top live shows and of course 4 generations of fans.

Wherever I may be in the world when a possible non rock fan asks me 'Are you in a band?' and I tell them MÖTLEY CRÜE they always light up and say 'Oh, I know your music.'

Beyond everything else those words mean the most. The SONGS. HAPPY BIRTHDAY to my brothers and to all the fans. And to so many many people along the way that kept this old warhorse rocking. MORE TO COME........."

Lee: "Happy 40th my dudes.... what a fucking ride hey!?! Like a rollercoaster we been up down and all around this damn world touching hearts and many other parts hahah of people all around the globe! Cheers to touching more!!!!"

Neil: "Happy Birthday to my brothers! 40 years!! A lifetime of memories!!"

(Photo courtesy of motley.com)