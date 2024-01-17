MÖTLEY CRÜE Celebrates 43rd Anniversary Launching Crüeseum, The World’s Most Notorious Museum

Coinciding with the band’s 43rd anniversary today, Mötley Crüe is excited to open the virtual doors for fans to experience the World’s Most Notorious Museum, the Crüeseum, which gives visitors a glimpse into the wild 40+ year history of the iconic rock band.

This living, breathing, virtual museum, developed in partnership with Definitive Authentic/Inveniem, features memorabilia ranging from stage clothes, photographs, instruments, to mementos and many other gems - many of which have never been seen by the public.

The band’s personal archives will open to fans with three different collections: “Shout At The Devil,” a celebration of the Crüe’s legendary breakthrough album; "On With The Show," a dedication to Mötley's life on the road; and "Home Sweet Home - Los Angeles," a dirty love letter to the city that made them. The Crüeseum is continually growing and will be replenished with exclusive items and much more to come - fans of the band are encouraged to check back often.

Mötley Crüe has partnered with Definitive Authentic to compile, archive and bring to life the expansive collection found in the Crüeseum. For access to the Crüeseum and to purchase items from the band’s private collections, please visit Crueseum.com.

Mötley Crüe are also excited to announce they are bringing back their legendary fan club from the 80’s, S.I.N. Club, due to ongoing fan demand. S.I.N. Club will give fans exclusive first access to tickets and other perks. More info can be found on the Crüeseum website.