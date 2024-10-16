MÖTLEY CRÜE Cracks UK Top 10 With Cancelled EP

Mötley Crüe recently returned with Cancelled, the brand new EP featuring the Top 5 radio hit, "Dogs Of War" and new single, a cover of the Beastie Boys classic, "Fight For Your Right", as well as the title track.

According to Forbes, Cancelled brings the band to the Top 10 on one list in the United Kingdom this frame. The three-song project opens at #10 on the Official Vinyl Singles chart, making it a smash success on at least one ranking across the pond.

The newly-released set marks Mötley Crüe’s third Top 10 hit on the Official Vinyl Singles chart in the UK. The band has only pushed half a dozen tracks to the ranking, and half of them have risen into the highest tier. At present, Cancelled is tied as their second-highest-rising appearance, matched with last year’s “Too Young To Fall In Love.”

The same EP nearly matched that performance on another, similar ranking. Cancelled launches at #11 on the Official Physical Singles tally, missing out on entering the highest tier by just one slot.

For their first release with Big Machine Label Group, the Crüe are back to remind fans why they remain “The World's Most Notorious Rock Band," 40+ years into their career.

Cancelled EP tracklisting:

"Cancelled"

"Dogs Of War"

"Fight For Your Right"

(Photo - Ross Halfin)