MÖTLEY CRÜE Drummer TOMMY LEE In Praise Of The Dirt Director JEFF TREMAINE - "He Made It Work In An Incredible Way; He Nailed It"

Guesting on Walking The Floor With Chris Shiflett, Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee talks living in Calabasas, CA and how it has changed over the last decade, writing and record his solo music, his Andro album, the Mötley Crüe biopic The Dirt, and more.

On tapping Jeff Tremaine to direct The Dirt

Lee: "He's like, 'I'm the only fucking guy on this planet that can direct this movie. There is nobody else. I'm gonna take everybody back to that time period via the story and the phones and the cars and the clothes. I'm gonna bring people right back to that. I want people to experience it, especially for a lot of young people who never got to experience it, I'm gonna bring them there.' And we were like, 'Wow. This is interesting.' And we were still super apprehensive, but man, we made the right choice because he did exactly that, from the casting and just all the details. How in the world he smashed 20-something years into an hour and 40 minutes is beyond me... and have it make sense, 'cause it could have just ended up being just a bunch of crazy stories. But he made it work in an incredible way. It's so true and raw and honest. He nailed it, man."

The Dirt was released digitally on Netflix on March 22nd, 2019. It received generally negative reviews from critics, who said the film would please fans but that it hesitated "in handling the more troubling aspects of the band's history."

"For you drummers out there, this thing is f**king LOUD! This is the most badass bell ever, can't wait to make some noise with it!"

So says Tommy Lee, who has teamed up with Latin Percussion to create the Rock Star Ridge Rider Cowbell. The company issued the following statement along with the teaser video below.

Latin Percussion: "This killer new cowbell was designed in cooperation with Tommy Lee. And who better to define a rockin' new bell than Tommy, who was actually the reason we created the original Ridge Rider Cowbell. Loud, cutting, versatile and rugged, this cowbell also features graphics based on Tommy's tattoos."

Go to the official Latin Percussion website here for details and to order.