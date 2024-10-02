MÖTLEY CRÜE, DUFF MCKAGAN, JIMI HENDRIX, LACUNA COIL, PEARL JAM, LAMB OF GOD Titles Available For Record Store Day's RSD Black Friday 2024

Record Store Day's RSD Black Friday 2024 is scheduled for November 29, and the list of available product has been released. Included are titles from Mötley Crüe, Duff McKagan, Jimi Hendrix, Lacuna Coil, Pearl Jam, Lamb Of God, and many more.

A message states: "Since its inception, Black Friday has turned the day after Thanksgiving into the unofficial start of the holiday shopping season. Traditionally, Black Friday has been about super-cheap prices on mass-produced goods and primarily takes place in malls and big box stores. But we really like the idea of a shopping season, especially when that shopping is all about, at its heart, a way to show the people you like that you like them. (And a way for them to show you, too. Gift-GETTING is also awesome!) So we created RSD Black Friday.

"We work year-round to shine a light on the independent businesses in your local community that sell you records and other things that make you happy, make you smile, make you sing, bring you comfort, bring people together. Everything you find in a record store (or on a record store’s website) would make a great gift for someone, and it may feel a little extra nice to wrap up and give (or get!) a little something knowing its purchase helps a local, independent store.

"There are artists, labels, managers and distribution companies who feel the same, and we’ve put together a list of titles for the gift-giving season that will be available at participating record stores. They come out on RDS Black Friday (this year 11/29) but may be available at record stores throughout the rest of the year, because record stores are the best place to go with a Holiday Wish List."

Categories:

Exclusives: These titles are physically released only at indie record stores.

RSD First: These titles are found first at indie record stores but may be released to other retailers or webstores at some point in the future.

Small Run/Region Titles: These titles are either regionally based and sold at specific stores, or are press runs under 1000, which means they may be harder to find at record stores around the country. (If a title is regionally based and is not available throughout the country, it will say that in the description. The majority of titles on this section of the List are there because they have a limited run.)

Titles that may be of interest to BraveWords readers are listed below.

Title / Artist / Label / Format / Release Type / Quantity

Manley Field House, Syracuse NY April 7, 1972 / Allman Brothers Band / Allman Brothers Band Recording Company / 3 x LP / 'RSD First' / 5000

The Wiltern (Live) / Amigo the Devil / Regime Music Group / 2 x LP / RSD Exclusive / 1700

The Black / Asking Alexandria / Sumerian Records / 2 x LP / 'RSD First' / 2500

"All My Loving" / The Beatles / Apple Records / 3" Record and Carrying Case / 'RSD First' / 2500

"I Wanna Hold Your Hand" b/w "I Saw Her Standing There" / The Beatles / Capitol / 7" Vinyl / 'RSD First' / 10000

Southern Jam New York 1978 / Dickey Betts & Great Southern / Liberation Hall / 3 x LP / 'RSD First' / 1500

Live at the Grande Ballroom Detroit; March 2, 1968 / Big Brother & The Holding Company / Legacy Recordings / 2 x LP / RSD Exclusive / 3500

Mata Leão / Biohazard / Real Gone Music / LP / 'RSD First' / 1250

Live in Detroit / The Doors / Rhino/Elektra / 4 x LP / RSD Exclusive / 5000

Betty / Helmet / Interscope / 2 x LP / 'RSD First' / 3500

Songs For Groovy Children: The Fillmore East Concerts / Jimi Hendrix / Legacy Recordings / LP / RSD Exclusive / 4500

"Imminent Redemption" / Jane's Addiction / Jane's Addiction / 12" Single / RSD Exclusive / 2500

The 1968 Tapes / Jazz Sabbath / Blacklake / LP with CD / RSD Exclusive / 2500

The EPs: Lacuna Coil & Halflife / Lacuna Coil / Limited Run Vinyl/Brutal Planet Records / LP / 'RSD First' / 1100

Ashes of the Wake Live / Lamb Of God / Legacy Recordings / 2 x LP / RSD Exclusive / 4400

Bringing It Down / Tony Levin / Flatiron Recordings / 2 x LP / 'RSD First' / 2800

Live At Easy Street / Duff Mckagan / BFD/ The World Is Flat LLC / LP / RSD Exclusive / 1200

Dr Feelgood (35th Anniversary 7" Single Boxset) / Motley Crue / BMG / RSD Exclusive / 1300

RSD Song of the Year / Pearl Jam / Monkeywrench / 12" Single / RSD Exclusive / 4000

Democratic National Convention 2000 / Rage Against The Machine / Legacy Recordings / EP / RSD Exclusive / 4000

Get Yer Ya-Ya's Out! / The Rolling Stones / ABKCO / LP / RSD First' / 6400

Todd Rundgren's Utopia / Todd Rundgren / Rhino / LP / RSD Exclusive / 3500

Purple Rarities / Stone Temple Pilots / Rhino Atlantic / LP / RSD Exclusive / 3000

Black One (Deluxe Edition) / Sunn O))) / Southern Lord / 2 x LP / RSD Exclusive / 1700

Find the complete list here.