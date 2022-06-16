MÖTLEY CRÜE Enlists Drummer TOMMY CLUFETOS After TOMMY LEE Breaks Ribs Prior To The Stadium Tour Kickoff

Three years in the making, The Stadium Tour, featuring Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe, with Poison and Joan Jett & The Blackhearts, officially kicked off tonight, June 16th, at Truist Park in Atlanta, GA. However, all did not go as planned.

Drummer Tommy Lee could only play the first five songs of Mötley Crüe's highly anticipated comeback performance. He was behind the kit for "Wild Side", "Shout At The Devil", "Too Fast For Love", "Don't Go Away Mad (Just Go Away)" and "Saints Of Los Angeles", after which he announced to the audience that he broke four ribs two weeks earlier.

As a result, Tommy Clufetos (Ozzy Osbourne, Black Sabbath) played drums for Mötley Crüe for the remainder of their set, beginning with "Live Wire". Tommy Lee did return to the stage for "Home Sweet Home".

Tommy Lee stated: "We did it! You did it. We did it. We're f*cking here. Two and a half years. Okay, well, anyway, what I've gotta tell you is about 14 days ago, I f*ckin' broke not one, not two, not three, but four f*ckin' ribs right here."

"I wish I had a f*ckin' badass story, like me and Connor McGregor f*ckin' scrapping out in some f*ckin' bar or something. But I don't."

"Anyway, I hope you guys have a f*cking great time. And my boy Tommy Clufetos back here, he's gonna help me get through this. 'Cause the doctors told me, 'No playing, bro. No playing.' And I was like, 'Are you f*cking high, bro? We've got a f*cking tour to do.' So anyway, I ain't *uckin' sitting out for shit. My boy's gonna help me out here, and I'll see you guys later. On with the goddamn show."

Tommy Lee posted a similar sentiment on Mötley Crüe's Facebook page:

Tommy Clufetos played alongside Mötley Crüe bassist Nikki Sixx, Rob Zombie, and John 5 in L.A. Rats. They recorded a cover of "I've Been Everywhere" for the soundtrack to the Netflix movie, The Ice Road.

Fan-filmed video of opening song "Wild Side", with Tommy Lee on drums, as well as "Looks That Kill", with Tommy Clufetos on drums, has just surfaced:

Mötley Crüe's setlist was as follows:

"Wild Side"

"Shout At The Devil"

"Too Fast For Love"

"Don't Go Away Mad (Just Go Away)"

"Saints Of Los Angeles"

"Live Wire"

"Looks That Kill"

"The Dirt (Est. 1981)" - with Machine Gun Kelly

Medley: "Rock And Roll, Part 2" / "Smokin' In The Boys Room" / "White Punks On Dope" / "Helter Skelter" / "Anarchy In The U.K."

"Home Sweet Home"

"Dr. Feelgood"

"Same Ol' Situation (S.O.S.)"

"Piece Of Your Action"

"Girls, Girls, Girls"

"Primal Scream"

"Kickstart My Heart"

Remaining dates on The Stadium Tour are as listed:

June

18 - Hard Rock Stadium - Miami Gardens, FL

19 - Camping World Stadium - Orlando, FL

22 - Nationals Park - Washington, DC

24 - Citi Field - Flushing, NY

25 - Citizens Bank Park - Philadelphia, PA

28 - Bank of America Stadium - Charlotte, NC

30 - Nissan Stadium - Nashville, TN

July

2 - EverBank Field - Jacksonville, FL

5 - Busch Stadium - St Louis, MO

8 - Wrigley Field - Chicago, IL

10 - Comerica Park - Detroit, MI

12 - Hersheypark Stadium - Hershey, PA

14 - FirstEnergy Stadium - Cleveland, OH

15 - Great American Ballpark - Cincinnati, OH

17 - American Family Field - Milwaukee, WI

19 - Kauffman Stadium - Kansas City, MO

21 - Coors Field - Denver, CO

August

5 - Fenway Park - Boston, MA

6 - Fenway Park - Boston, MA

8 - Rogers Centre - Toronto, ON

10 - The Stadium Tour - Orchard Park, NY

12 - PNC Park - Pittsburgh, PA

14 - US Bank Stadium - Minneapolis, MN

16 - Lucas Oil Stadium - Indianapolis, IN

19 - Minute Made Park - Houston, TX

21 - Alamodome - San Antonio, TX

22 - Globe Life Park in Arlington - Arlington, TX

25 - State Farm Stadium - Phoenix, AZ

27 - SoFi Stadium - Inglewood, CA

28 - Petco Park - San Diego, CA

31 - T-Mobile Park - Seattle, WA

September

2 - BC Place - Vancouver, BC

4 - Commonwealth Stadium - Edmonton, AB

7 - Oracle Park - San Francisco, CA

9 - Allegiant Stadium - Las Vegas, NV