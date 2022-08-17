MÖTLEY CRÜE Fan Falls From Upper Level At Indianapolis Concert, Rushed To Hospital; Video

Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard are co-headlining The Stadium Tour this summer, joined by special guests Poison and Joan Jett.

TMZ is reporting that during Mötley Crüe's performance on Tuesday night (August 16) at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN, a fan was lying motionless on the ground after apparently falling from the upper level.

Says TMZ: "TMZ has obtained video of people at the show gathered around the man and tending to him as the legendary '80s rock band was belting out their classic, 'Looks That Kill'. A witness told us there was a puddle of blood around the victim.

"The Indianapolis PD says they assisted an injured person, who was "awake and breathing." Cops confirmed they were investigating whether the man was extremely intoxicated, leaned over the railing and fell from the upper level to the lower level. His condition is currently unknown.

"Mötley Crüe was headlining a classic rock concert with Def Leppard, hitting the stage at Lucas Oil Stadium around 9:30 PM. The fan took the spill from the upper level about 45 minutes into the band's set. People in the crowd jumped to their feet and gasped as they realized what happened. Police and paramedics arrived quickly, placed the man on a gurney and wheeled him out of the stadium.

"Mötley Crüe seemed oblivious, completing their set and walking off stage at about 11 PM. To be fair, the band may not have gotten word about what happened. The stage was pretty far away from where the alleged accident occurred. We've reached out to Motley Crue for comment... so far no word back."

Produced by Live Nation, The Stadium Tour is set to steamroll through North America for the remainder of the summer. Remaining dates are listed below.

August

19 - Minute Made Park - Houston, TX

21 - Alamodome - San Antonio, TX

22 - Globe Life Park in Arlington - Arlington, TX

25 - State Farm Stadium - Phoenix, AZ

27 - SoFi Stadium - Inglewood, CA

28 - Petco Park - San Diego, CA

31 - T-Mobile Park - Seattle, WA

September

2 - BC Place - Vancouver, BC

4 - Commonwealth Stadium - Edmonton, AB

7 - Oracle Park - San Francisco, CA

9 - Allegiant Stadium - Las Vegas, NV