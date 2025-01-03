MÖTLEY CRÜE Guitarist JOHN 5 Shares Jazz Improv Video

Guitar guru John 5 (Mötley Crüe) has shared the video below, stating, "I usually don't post just me improvising and especially jazz, but I love all types of music and here's me doing a little serenade to churro and wait till the very end. My click dies out. Hope everyone's having a great New Year's."

Mötley Crüe are returning to the Las Vegas strip for the "Las Vegas Residency", a limited run of shows at Park MGM between March 28 - April 19, 2025.

A portion of ticket proceeds for "Las Vegas Residency" will be donated to Nevada Partnership For Homeless Youth through Mötley Crüe’s Giveback Initiative and Live Nation.

Tickets are on sale now. For travel packages, hotel, and ticket info, head here. Watch a video trailer below: