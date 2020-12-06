MÖTLEY CRÜE Launch Signature Line Of Hot Sauce

The Limited Edition Mötley Crüe Hot Sauce Set is available now and features six hot sauces of different heat levels. The set includes:

Shout At The Devil Extra Hot Sauce (Extra Hot Heat Level)

Blends fresh carrots, onions, garlic and a hint of lime juice with the habanero. Naturally hot, vegetable base.

Live Wire Hot Sauce (Hot Heat Level)

Less hot version of the SATD sauce. Blends fresh carrots, onions, garlic and a hint of lime juice with the habanero. Naturally hot, vegetable base.

Dr. Feelgood Jalapeno Hot Sauce (Spicy Heat Level)

Robust flavor with mild heat, this sauce captures the essence of the jalapeno.

Primal Scream Scorpion Pepper Hot Sauce (Super Hot Heat Level)

Coupled the Scorpion Pepper with a vegetable base to balance the heat and flavor. Be prepared - this is a HOT one!

Wild Side Garlic Hot Sauce (Mild Heat Level)

Garlic version of the SATD Sauce. Blends fresh carrots, onions, garlic and a hint of lime juice with the habanero. Naturally hot, vegetable base.

Home Sweet Home Mango Pepper Hot Sauce (Mild Heat Level)

Sweet, robust mango flavor in combination with the distinct flavor of habanero. Try this for basting, marinates and salad dressings.

Order your set now at this location.