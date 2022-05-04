MÖTLEY CRÜE Musical "The Crüe" To Make Los Angeles Debut In June

Opening on Saturday, June 4 at The Flight Theater @ The Complex in Los Angeles, California is the new musical, The Crüe: A Completely Unauthorized Play About The World’s Most Notorious Rock Band - Underneath The Dirt Lies The Truth.

From David Lucarelli, the award winning writer/producer of Doctor Zomba’s Ghost Show comes a darkly humorous drama staring Ryan Ruffing as Nikki Sixx and Phillip-Charlie Daniell as Doc McGhee. Rated PG-13.

Mötley Crüe are largely remembered today as the unrepentant, decadent, sleaze kings of the Sunset Strip. The ultimate hair metal band who did more drugs, had more sex and got into more trouble than anyone else before or since. But their actual story is far more interesting, disturbing and inspiring than is widely remembered. And as they stood on the edge of becoming one of the biggest bands in the world, for one brief shining moment, all things were possible.

Neither a hatchet job, nor a snow job, "The Crüe" is an intimate look at Nikki Sixx and the band he built into a cultural phenomenon.

Warning: This play features adult themes of sexual assault, violence, and drug abuse as well as explicit language that may be considered offensive. It is not recommended for children under the age of 13. It features flashing lights, and onstage simulated gunfire.

Tickets are on sale now, here.