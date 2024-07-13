MÖTLEY CRÜE Rocks The Calgary Stampede; Fan-Filmed Video

This past Thursday, July 11th, Mötley Crüe invaded the Calgary Stampede with a headlining show at Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta. Fan-filmed video has since surfaced online and can be enjoyed below.

The Crüe's setlist was as follows:

"Primal Scream"

"Too Fast For Love"

"Wild Side"

"Shout At The Devil"

"Live Wire"

"On With The Show"

"Dogs Of War"

Guitar Solo

"Looks That Kill"

"Rock And Roll, Part 2 / Smokin' In The Boys Room / Helter Skelter / Anarchy In The U.K. / Blitzkrieg Bop / Fight For Your Right"

"Home Sweet Home"

"Dr. Feelgood"

"Same Ol' Situation (S.O.S.)"

"Girls, Girls, Girls"

"Kickstart My Heart"

"Wild Side":

"Shout At The Devil":

"Dr. Feelgood":

"Girls, Girls, Girls":

"Kickstart My Heart":

Catch Mötley Crüe live at the following shows:

July

13 - Ottawa Bluesfest - Ottawa, ON

14 - Festival d'été de Québec - Québec City, QC

19 - North Dakota State Fair Center - Minot, ND

August

10 - Illinois State Fair - Springfield, IL

17 - Lucas Oil Live at WinStar World Casino and Resort - Thackerville, OK

29 - Minnesota State Fair - Saint Paul, MN

31 - Mohegan Sun Arena - Uncasville, CT

September

26 - Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood Heliport - Hollywood, FL

28 - Louder Than Life - Louisville, KY

October

13 - Aftershock - Sacramento, CA