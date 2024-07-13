MÖTLEY CRÜE Rocks The Calgary Stampede; Fan-Filmed Video
July 13, 2024, 49 minutes ago
This past Thursday, July 11th, Mötley Crüe invaded the Calgary Stampede with a headlining show at Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta. Fan-filmed video has since surfaced online and can be enjoyed below.
The Crüe's setlist was as follows:
"Primal Scream"
"Too Fast For Love"
"Wild Side"
"Shout At The Devil"
"Live Wire"
"On With The Show"
"Dogs Of War"
Guitar Solo
"Looks That Kill"
"Rock And Roll, Part 2 / Smokin' In The Boys Room / Helter Skelter / Anarchy In The U.K. / Blitzkrieg Bop / Fight For Your Right"
"Home Sweet Home"
"Dr. Feelgood"
"Same Ol' Situation (S.O.S.)"
"Girls, Girls, Girls"
"Kickstart My Heart"
"Wild Side":
"Shout At The Devil":
"Dr. Feelgood":
"Girls, Girls, Girls":
"Kickstart My Heart":
Catch Mötley Crüe live at the following shows:
July
13 - Ottawa Bluesfest - Ottawa, ON
14 - Festival d'été de Québec - Québec City, QC
19 - North Dakota State Fair Center - Minot, ND
August
10 - Illinois State Fair - Springfield, IL
17 - Lucas Oil Live at WinStar World Casino and Resort - Thackerville, OK
29 - Minnesota State Fair - Saint Paul, MN
31 - Mohegan Sun Arena - Uncasville, CT
September
26 - Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood Heliport - Hollywood, FL
28 - Louder Than Life - Louisville, KY
October
13 - Aftershock - Sacramento, CA