MÖTLEY CRÜE's 40th Anniversary Marks Beginning Of Year-Long Celebrations

Better Noise Music announce the 40th anniversary of the legendary Mötley Crüe. It was January 17, 1981 when Nikki Sixx first jammed with Tommy Lee and vocalist/guitarist Greg Leon. Leon left, Mick Mars and Vince Neil were recruited. The rest, as they say, is history...

Sunday, January 17, 2021 will mark the 40th anniversary of this momentous occasion in the history of rock ‘n’ roll and will mark the beginning of a year of celebration of the "World's Most Notorious Rock Band".

Fans are invited to sign Mötley Crüe’s birthday card before Sunday on Facebook here and return to the site on Sunday January 17 for more announcements. Sunday would also be the perfect time for music and movie fans alike to watch the band’s hit movie, The Dirt, on Netflix and stream The Dirt soundtrack, as well as the band’s iconic debut album Too Fast For Love, which will celebrate its 40th birthday later this year, on November 10, 2021.

“In "Kickstart My Heart" the lyrics say, “When we started this band / All we needed, needed was a laugh / Years gone by, I'd say we've kicked some ass.” It’s always been about great songs and over-the-top live shows for us. The fans were always right by our side. I don't know where all of the years went. It went by in a flash. What I can’t forget, are the 4 decades of fans who have counted themselves as CRÜEHEADS from day one, supporting us through thick and thin. To them we are in debt and thank you from the bottom of our hearts. Happy 40th Birthday to us all.” - Nikki Sixx

Vince Neil, Nikki Sixx, Mick Mars and Tommy Lee are firmly ingrained in the fabric of rock history. Mötley Crüe have sold over 100 million albums worldwide, achieving 7 USA platinum and multi-platinum albums, 22 Top 40 mainstream rock hits, 6 Top 20 pop singles and 3 Grammy nominations. The band have had 1.6 billion streams across digital providers and have over 8 million social media followers. In 2006 the band were inducted into The Hollywood Walk Of Fame. A stunning live act, Mötley Crüe have taken their incendiary show across the world, selling over 100 million tickets globally.

The band's biography The Dirt: Confessions of the World's Most Notorious Rock Band, first published in 2001, became a New York Times best-seller and has sold over 1 million copies worldwide. In addition, the band members have authored three other New York Times best-sellers. 2019 saw The Dirt released as a feature length biopic. The film became one of the biggest releases of that year and scored a 94% positive audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

The band remain a huge global draw - Mötley Crüe are set to co-headline a nearly sold out North American stadium tour with Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett in June, July, August and September 2021. Information here.

Mötley Crüe’s legacy and influence in the global music scene cannot be underestimated. 2021 is the year to celebrate the achievements of this extraordinary band.

(Photo - Paul Brown)