MÖTLEY CRÜE's NIKKI SIXX Has Been Sober For 23 Years - "Today I Am The Happiest I’ve Been In My Whole Life"

Mötley Crüe's Nikki Sixx took to social media last night to celebrate 23 years of sobriety. Sixx shared the following message via Instagram:

"23 years sober today. Had a few runs at it before but I wasn’t ready to surrender completely to my addiction. Today I am the happiest I’ve been in my whole life.Thank you to those that shared their experience to help me understand the simple process of letting go.Nothing makes me happier than to see people who have lost hope to find themselves and change not only their life but their family’s too." #SobrietyRocks

Nikki also posted the graphic below, showing how many years, months, days, and hours that he's been sober as of July 2.