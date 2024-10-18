MÖTLEY CRÜE's NIKKI SIXX On Replacing MICK MARS With JOHN 5 - "It's Like Your F@$king Football Team; If One Of Your Guys Can't Play Anymore, They Bring In Another Guy"

In October 2022, Mötley Crüe guitarist, Mick Mars, announced his retirement from touring due to ongoing health issues. The band then replaced him with John 5.

In a new interview with Guitar World, Nikki Sixx sheds more light on the circumstances surrounding the lineup change.

“Listen, we were forced. Guy's gotta choose: you want to break up? Do you want to fuck over Live Nation? You want to screw Def Leppard? All those tickets, all that planning that we'd done because one of your band members is too ill to perform live?” Sixx tells GW.

As for the decision to force Mars out after a 41-year career, Sixx insists making the call was far from easy.

“We really had to think about it, bro. Like, do you think we wanted to take the grief we took, and end up in a lawsuit? But what were we supposed to do? Go home and fucking mow the lawn? It's like your fucking football team; if one of your guys can't play anymore, they bring in another guy.”

Read more at Guitar World. Their full interview with Sixx will be published later this month.

Mötley Crüe played the third of their three-night string of exclusive sold out Hollywood club shows on Friday, October 11, at the Whisky A Go Go in West Hollywood, California. The band have shared the recap video below.

Says Mötley Crüe: "We just had to do it! 🚑 ☠️ 🩺 Concluding the epic #höllywoodtakeöver week in Los Angeles with a packed house at the @thewhiskyagogo was unforgettable. We last played there October 5th, 1989 for the warm up show for the Dr. Feelgood Tour and before that our last show there was in 1982!"

Mötley Crüe performed the following setlist, which is identical to the setlists they performed on Monday, October 7, at The Troubadour, and on Wednesday, October 9 at The Roxy:

"Primal Scream"

"Too Fast For Love"

"Wild Side"

"Shout At The Devil"

"Live Wire"

"On With The Show"

"Dogs Of War"

"Looks That Kill"

"Rock And Roll Part 2" / "Smokin' In The Boys Room" / "Helter Skelter" / "Anarchy In The U.K." / "Blitzkrieg Bop"

"Fight For Your Right"

"Home Sweet Home"

"Dr. Feelgood"

"Same Ol' Situation"

"Girls, Girls, Girls"

"Kickstart My Heart"

Fan-filmed video from the show can be viewed below:

(Photo - Ross Halfin)