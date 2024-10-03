MÖTLEY CRÜE's NIKKI SIXX - "We Were Wrong In Retiring, Obviously"

Mötley Crüe are returning to the Las Vegas strip for the "Las Vegas Residency", a limited run of shows at Park MGM between March 28 - April 19, 2025.

"We were wrong in retiring, obviously," Nikki Sixx, 65, told People.

In 2015, the Crüe signed a Cessation of Touring agreement and was adamant that the group was done playing city after city. However, seven years later they co-headlined The Stadium Tour and The World Tour with Def Leppard and performed at several music festivals, where the Grammy nominees played for tens of thousands of fans nightly. In Vegas, the rock icons will get more intimate and "rethink the whole idea" of a Crüe show.

"We want to just relook at our songs and [incorporate] songs that people have been asking us to play for a long time, maybe some B-tracks, some different tracks, and rethink the idea of an intimate evening with the band," Sixx said. "We're in the early creative process, but we just don't want to repeat ourselves. We want to do something special for Vegas."

A portion of ticket proceeds for the "Las Vegas Residency" will be donated to Nevada Partnership For Homeless Youth through Mötley Crüe’s Giveback Initiative and Live Nation.

S.I.N. Club pre-sale is set for Friday, October 4 at 10 AM, PT. Sign up for the S.I.N. Club free at cruesuem.com.

Citi card members pre-sale Friday, October 4 at 12 noon, PT. For details visit citientertainment.com

Tickets on sale Friday, October 11 at 10 AM, PT.

For travel packages, hotel, and ticket info, head here. Watch a video trailer below:

(Photo - Ross Halfin)