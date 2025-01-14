MÖTLEY CRÜE's TOMMY LEE Blasts Artists Promoting On Social Media During California Wildfire Crisis - "Nobody Gives A Flying F@$k When Your Record Drops Or The Next Concert Is"

Mötley Crüe drummer, Tommy Lee, has a problem with artists promoting their music and live dates during the Los Angeles wildfire crisis. The fires have destroyed entire neighbourhoods and forced tens of thousands to flee their homes.

Says Lee in his instagram post: "Makes me fucking sick to see most people just caring on a posting on lame ass social media! Guys right now nobody gives a flying fuck when your record drops or the next concert is when so many people are in the middle of one of the biggest disasters of all time! I get that some comic relief is always need but Jesus Christ leave it all alone and maybe just stop and see who needs help if you can."

Mötley Crüe are returning to the Las Vegas strip for the "Las Vegas Residency", a limited run of shows at Park MGM between March 28 - April 19, 2025.

A portion of ticket proceeds for "Las Vegas Residency" will be donated to Nevada Partnership For Homeless Youth through Mötley Crüe’s Giveback Initiative and Live Nation.

