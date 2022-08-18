MÖTLEY CRÜE's "Too Young To Fall In Love" Music Video Remastered In HD

Mötley Crüe have released an HD remastered version of the music video for "Too Young To Fall In Love", featured on the band's 1983 album, Shout At The Devil. Watch below:

The band previously released remastered videos for "Live Wire", from 1981's Too Fast for Love, and "Looks That Kill", from Shout At The Devil. Watch below:

This summer, Mötley Crüe are co-headlining the massive 36-city The Stadium Tour with Def Leppard, joined by special guests Poison and Joan Jett. Remaining dates are listed below.

August

19 - Minute Made Park - Houston, TX

21 - Alamodome - San Antonio, TX

22 - Globe Life Park in Arlington - Arlington, TX

25 - State Farm Stadium - Phoenix, AZ

27 - SoFi Stadium - Inglewood, CA

28 - Petco Park - San Diego, CA

31 - T-Mobile Park - Seattle, WA

September

2 - BC Place - Vancouver, BC

4 - Commonwealth Stadium - Edmonton, AB

7 - Oracle Park - San Francisco, CA

9 - Allegiant Stadium - Las Vegas, NV