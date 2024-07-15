MÖTLEY CRÜE Share Recap Video From Ottawa Bluesfest 2024

Mötley Crüe performed over the weekend at Ottawa Bluesfest 2024, at LeBreton Flats in Ottawa, ON (Canada). The band have shared the short recap video below:

Catch Mötley Crüe live at the following shows:

July

19 - North Dakota State Fair Center - Minot, ND

August

10 - Illinois State Fair - Springfield, IL

17 - Lucas Oil Live at WinStar World Casino and Resort - Thackerville, OK

29 - Minnesota State Fair - Saint Paul, MN

31 - Mohegan Sun Arena - Uncasville, CT

September

26 - Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood Heliport - Hollywood, FL

28 - Louder Than Life - Louisville, KY

October

13 - Aftershock - Sacramento, CA