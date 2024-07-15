MÖTLEY CRÜE Share Recap Video From Ottawa Bluesfest 2024
July 15, 2024, an hour ago
Mötley Crüe performed over the weekend at Ottawa Bluesfest 2024, at LeBreton Flats in Ottawa, ON (Canada). The band have shared the short recap video below:
Catch Mötley Crüe live at the following shows:
July
19 - North Dakota State Fair Center - Minot, ND
August
10 - Illinois State Fair - Springfield, IL
17 - Lucas Oil Live at WinStar World Casino and Resort - Thackerville, OK
29 - Minnesota State Fair - Saint Paul, MN
31 - Mohegan Sun Arena - Uncasville, CT
September
26 - Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood Heliport - Hollywood, FL
28 - Louder Than Life - Louisville, KY
October
13 - Aftershock - Sacramento, CA