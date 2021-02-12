MÖTLEY CRÜE Take You Back To 1981 With New 40th Anniversary Merch Drop

It was January 17, 1981 when bassist Nikki Sixx first jammed with drummer Tommy Lee and vocalist / guitarist Greg Leon. Leon left, Mick Mars and Vince Neil were recruited. The rest, as they say, is history…

January 17, 2021 marked the 40th anniversary of Mötley Crüe - the "World's Most Notorious Rock Band" - and today, the band are taking you back to 1981 with their brand new Mötley Crüe 40th anniversary merch drop!

