MÖTLEY CRÜE Take You Back To 1981 With New 40th Anniversary Merch Drop
February 12, 2021, an hour ago
It was January 17, 1981 when bassist Nikki Sixx first jammed with drummer Tommy Lee and vocalist / guitarist Greg Leon. Leon left, Mick Mars and Vince Neil were recruited. The rest, as they say, is history…
January 17, 2021 marked the 40th anniversary of Mötley Crüe - the "World's Most Notorious Rock Band" - and today, the band are taking you back to 1981 with their brand new Mötley Crüe 40th anniversary merch drop!
