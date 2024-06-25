MÖTLEY CRÜE - The Making Of "Dogs Of War" (Vevo Footnotes)

Mötley Crüe have released the new video below, entitled The Making Of "Dogs Of War" (Vevo Footnotes).

A message states: "The bastards will never triumph over the Crüe, no way. 'Dogs Of War' is "about perseverance," says director Nick DenBoer. "Against all odds the band is still together making music." Yes, a triumph of will for the iconic outfit that dropped its Too Fast For Love debut back in 1981. They went on to create the template for badass rock band antics, and as proved by the ferocious attack that defines 'Dogs Of War', they just may be harder than ever. The track's video is a surreal circus of mayhem, definitely on brand for the guys. Nicki Sixx suggested the pterodactyl lawyer, Tommy Lee came up with the pigs snorting the ashes. It's all about "having fun and making shit as crazy as we could," says the drummer. Mission accomplished. Find out more in Footnotes."

The video for "Dogs Of War" was created by director/producer/animator Nick DenBoer, and was released on April 26. Stream/download "Dogs Of War" here, and watch the official video, as well as a lyric video, below: